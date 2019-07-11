Tonight investigates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt's spending pledges and policy promises

The two men vying to be Britain's next prime minister have upped the ante on campaign spending promises - but do Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson's policies add up?

Or are they adding branches to the "magic money tree"?

It was the put-down phrase of choice for Conservatives at the last election, keen to frame Labour's spending plans as the stuff of fantasy.

Now the Tory leadership candidates have laid down billions and billions of pounds worth of promises over defence, education and housing themselves to appeal to party members.

But are they deliverable?