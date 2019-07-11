Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory actress Denise Nickerson dies aged 62

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film, has passed away aged 62.

The child-star played the spoilt gum-chewer and golden ticket finder Violet in the hit adaptation of Roald Dahl's best selling children's book, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Ms Nickerson, who suffered a severe stroke last year, died after having multiple seizures after being taken off life support.

Her family made the announcement of her death on Facebook, writing: "She's gone."