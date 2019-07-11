- ITV Report
-
Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory actress Denise Nickerson dies aged 62
Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film, has passed away aged 62.
The child-star played the spoilt gum-chewer and golden ticket finder Violet in the hit adaptation of Roald Dahl's best selling children's book, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
Ms Nickerson, who suffered a severe stroke last year, died after having multiple seizures after being taken off life support.
Her family made the announcement of her death on Facebook, writing: "She's gone."
A GoFundMe page was set up in Ms Nickerson's name to cover "death expenses". The family added Nickerson had pneumonia and several seizures.
On Facebook, they wrote: “They just took off all the equipment. None of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable. We’re telling her it’s okay to let go.
“They just took off all the equipment. None of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable. We’re telling her it’s okay to let go.”
Nickerson’s character Violet was one of the children, including Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee – as well as Charlie Bucket – who get their hands on golden tickets in Wonka Bars.
But when her character ignores factory owner Wonka’s warnings and chews an experimental three-course meal gum, Violet morphs into a large blueberry.
The US actress was also known for her role as Amy Jennings from the 1960s TV vampire drama Dark Shadows.