Yellow weather warning issued as parts of England and Scotland brace for thunderstorms
Rather cloudy at first with some rain across central and northern parts.
Brightening up away from north and western coasts with sunny spells and showers developing, these most frequent in the east.
Thundery downpours are expected over eastern Scotland and northeast England this afternoon, and a Yellow severe weather warning for thunderstorms is in force.
Maximum temperatures close to 26 Celsius (79F).