Labour deputy Tom Watson 'faces calls to resign' over anti-Semitism row

Tom Watson is being criticised for his handling of anti-Semitism, including a letter to NEC general secretary Jennie Formby. Credit: PA

Labour’s bitter row over anti-Semitism has further intensified with attacks on Tom Watson, and Diane Abbott retweeting a call for his resignation. Shadow home secretary Ms Abbott retweeted a series of critical remarks about the deputy leader, including one questioning his position. The diatribes came after Mr Watson ramped up pressure on the party over its handling of anti-Semitism in the wake of a damning BBC Panorama documentary.

Diane Abbott retweeted a number of posts criticising Tom Watson amid a row over anti-Semitism. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour MPs Emma Dent Coad, Danielle Rowley and Ms Abbott were among those condemning Mr Watson, who wrote a critical letter to National Executive Committee (NEC) general secretary Jennie Formby. Ms Abbott shared one tweet from an NEC representative criticising Mr Watson’s treatment of Ms Formby.

“This is not behaviour befitting of the Office of Deputy Leader. You should consider your position?” Claudia Webbe’s tweet added. Other tweets promoted by Ms Abbott included ones accusing Mr Watson of “appalling behaviour” and of undermining staff. Ms Dent Coad expressing “solidarity” with Ms Formby, who was heavily criticised alongside Labour’s director of communications Seumas Milne in the BBC report for allegedly interfering with anti-Semitism investigations. “On the day a report on parliamentary bullying is published, Watson has been relentless. Shame on him,” the MP tweeted. Ms Rowley said it was “disgraceful” for Mr Watson to unnecessarily “attack” Ms Formby publicly at a time when she is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

