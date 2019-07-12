Barbie goes glam rock to honour David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust

Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic Space Oddity, Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectable version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.

Barbie wears the metallic Ziggy space suit with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders and cherry red platform boots.