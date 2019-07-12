Bombardier wins engineering prize for eco-designed wing

A Belfast team have won a prestigious engineering innovation award for developing a component to minimise an aircraft’s environmental impact. The Royal Academy of Engineering said its MacRobert Award recognises engineering teams that demonstrate outstanding innovation, societal benefit and commercial success. The winners, Bombardier, created a resin-infused advanced composite wing that minimises an aircraft’s environmental impact by reducing weight and fuel burn in flight, and waste during manufacture.

The factory floor at Bombardier’s Northern Ireland plant where the RTI is manufactured Credit: Bombardier/PA

The MacRobert Award – in its 50th anniversary year – honours the winning organisation with a gold medal, and the team members with a cash prize of £50,000. Bombardier’s resin-infused advanced composite aircraft wing underpins the Airbus A220 and is the first certified commercial aircraft wing made using resin transfer infusion (RTI). The RTI process sees a complex structure created by placing dry fabric into moulds before impregnating it with liquid resin, which then sets into shape under heat and pressure. Unlike other processes, it does not involve pre-impregnated carbon fibre requiring intensive refrigeration before manufacture. RTI uses less energy, fewer parts and results in a lighter wing. Compared to a conventional metal wing, Bombardier’s carbon composite wing is around 10% lighter helping to reduce fuel burn in flight, with an accompanying reduction of CO2 and NOx emissions.

One of Bombardier’s award-winning wings on the production line in Belfast Credit: Bombardier/PA