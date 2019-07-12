Boris Johnson admits ambassador's decision to quit Washington was connected to his lack of support during ITV debate

Credit: BBC / PA

Boris Johnson has conceded Sir Kim Darroch's decision to quit his role as UK ambassador to Washington was in part influenced by his comments in the ITV debate. The Conservative leadership candidate said his views were "misrepresented to Kim". The former foreign secretary faced an outburst of criticism in the aftermath of the debate in which he appeared to lack support for the diplomat. Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Neil, Mr Johnson said: "He said that what somebody had relayed to him had certainly been a factor in his resignation. I think that unfortunately what I said on that TV debate was misrepresented to Kim." In the fiery interview, Mr Johnson added he had spoken to Sir Kim following the debate and had expressed sadness at the news he had decided to vacate the role.

During Tuesday night's debate aired on ITV, Mr Johnson refused to say whether he would keep Sir Kim in post if he were to be prime minister, adding that whoever had leaked the documents "deserves to be eviscerated". Quizzing his fellow candidate on the ambassador's position, Mr Johnson said he "would not be so presumptuous" as to say he would keep him in the role after he is due to leave it at the end of this year. The admission comes just hours after President Trump wished Sir Kim well after learning the ambassador had made some positive comments about his premiership. Leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, said he was "disappointed" by the news of the UK's man in Washington leaving the role. He added: "I think we have to back our diplomats all over the world. "Sir Kim was doing his job. He was giving his own personal but totally honest view about the country he was serving in." The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the leak, with officers from Counter Terror teams looking into whether the Official Secrets Act has been broken.

