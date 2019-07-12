Dozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in Hawaii

Intense turbulence struck an Air Canada flight sending passengers flying into the ceiling and forcing the plane to land in Hawaii. The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered “unforecasted and sudden turbulence,” about two hours past Hawaii, Air Canada said. The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members and was diverted to Honolulu.

Passenger Stephanie Beam said the plane “just dropped”. She said: “When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there’s just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane.” A woman behind her hit the ceiling so hard that she broke the casing of an oxygen mask, said Ms Beam, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Andrew Szucs, right, who was on the Air Canada flight that made an emergency landing Credit: Caleb Jones/AP

Of the 37 passengers and flight crew members injured, nine had serious injuries, emergency services said, with 30 people taken to hospitals. Llyn Williams was travelling with his wife Erica Daly back to their home in Sydney, Australia. His wife was injured and taken to the hospital. He said: “Everybody who was not seated and belted in hit the roof, almost everybody in our cabin.”

