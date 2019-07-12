Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie charged with sex offence

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with one count of sexual touching of a woman dating back to December 2008, Scotland Yard said.

A statement from the force said: "John Leslie Stott, of Edinburgh, Midlothian, was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 5 June with sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 25 July at 9.30am."

Police say the allegation relates to an incident in Westminster in December 2008. The alleged victim was aged 30 at the time.