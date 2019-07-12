I didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM May

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May has said she “did everything” she could to get Brexit “over the line”. The Tory leader has discussed her commitment to negotiating a deal for Britain to leave the EU, as well as giving her thoughts on the character required to be Prime Minister and the regrets from her time at Number 10. She pointed to her willingness to work with Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn and ultimately to lose her position as leader as evidence of the lengths she was willing to go to deliver Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has reflected on her time in Number 10 Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

“People have asked me: ‘Why didn’t you tip the table over?’ But if you do that constantly, it’s like the little girl crying wolf – it ceases to have an effect,” Mrs May told the Daily Mail. The new Tory leader, either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, will be announced on July 23 following a ballot of Conservative members and will take over as prime minister the following day. Mrs May did not name either candidate in her interview, but seemingly alluded to the necessity of character in the UK’s top job.

