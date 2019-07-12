'This is a dangerous game': Iran calls for release of tanker seized off Gibraltar as UK continues Navy presence in Gulf

Iran has accused Britain of playing a "dangerous game" and warned the UK will be "slapped in the face" after it seized a warship off the coast of Gibraltar last week.

Tehran's threat comes as the Ministry of Defence confirmed plans to send Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Duncan, to the Gulf in the next few days.

The 500-foot warship will be deployed in the region to relieve HMS Montrose of its duty.

HMS Montrose, a Type 23 frigate, helped the safe passage of a British mercantile ship through the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week after three Iranian ships tried to stop its passage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said: “As part of our long standing presence in the Gulf, HMS Duncan is deploying to the region to ensure we maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance and crew change over.

"This will ensure that the UK alongside international partners can continue to support freedom of navigation for vessels transiting through this vital shipping lane."