Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager fatally stabbed

A man, believed to be in his late teens, has died after being stabbed in Croydon, police said.

Emergency services were called at about 9.10pm on Thursday to Brighton Road with police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attending.

“Despite their efforts, a male, believed to be aged in his late teens, died at the scene at 9.50pm”, a police spokesman said.

Another man, also believed to be in his late teens, was found nearby with stab wounds and has been taken to a south London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in a stable condition.

A third man in his late teens was found close to Purley Railway Station with a slash wound.