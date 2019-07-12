R Kelly in court after being arrested over alleged sex crimes with underage girl

R Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago. Credit: Chicago Tribune via AP

R Kelly has appeared in court after being arrested over claims he and members of his entourage recruited women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer. Kelly stood before the judge in an orange jumpsuit, with his hands clasped behind his back. The only words he spoke during the 15-minute hearing were “yes, ma’am” to the judge. Kelly, who was already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was indicted on allegations that he and his business manager paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and used physical abuse and blackmail to prevent girls and their relatives from providing evidence to law enforcement about his sex acts with minors and videos depicting them. An indictment in Chicago says he arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas so they could not talk with police prior to his 2002 indictment on 21 counts of child pornography. The pornography case stemmed from allegations that Kelly recorded a video of him engaging in sex acts with the girl, who was 12 or 13 when they met in the mid-1990s.

Courtroom sketch showing R Kelly appearing in court Credit: AP Photo/Tom Gianni via AP

Kelly and the girl denied they were in the video, even though the picture quality was good and witnesses said it was them. She did not take the stand. The indictment says the payments continued after the 2008 trial. Prosecutors also say Kelly went to great lengths to recover videos he made of himself with minor girls when he realised some were missing from his “collection”, including making some victims and witnesses take lie-detector tests to ensure they had returned all copies of the videos. A separate indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York includes charges of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labour and the sexual exploitation of a child. It says Kelly and his managers, bodyguards and other assistants picked out women and girls at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly. They also set rules the women and girls had to follow, including not leaving their rooms — even to eat or go to the bathroom — without Kelly’s permission, calling the singer “Daddy” and not looking at other men, the indictment alleges. The indictment alleges that the criminal acts occurred over two decades dating back to 1999, both in the US and overseas.

R Kelly is a multi award-winning RnB artist. Credit: AP

It accuses Kelly of engaging in sexual acts with girls under 18 and of not disclosing that he had a sexually transmitted disease. It also accuses him of producing child pornography, including by asking minors to send him photographs. The Chicago indictment charges Kelly with child sex crimes, including producing child pornography, and conspiracy to defraud the US government. It also names Kelly’s business manager, Derrel McDavid, and another employee. Kelly appeared in federal court in Chicago for a brief hearing on the New York indictment. Kelly has been held at the high-rise Metropolitan Correctional Centre in downtown Chicago, where he will remain at least until a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Prosecutors have requested he be held without bond. Federal prosecutors in New York said if convicted of the charges Kelly could face decades in prison. Chicago prosecutors also want Kelly to forfeit more than 1.5 million US dollars. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said the 52-year-old RnB artist was walking his dog when he was taken into custody on Thursday.

R Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg. Credit: AP Photo/Amr Alfiky