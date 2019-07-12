Refugee Council report warns Ireland in breach of EU law

A new Irish Refugee Council report has found that Ireland is in breach of EU law over failures to meet reception conditions.

The council is calling on the State to fulfil its obligations under the Reception Conditions Directive which became legally binding in Ireland in July 2018.

They say almost 1,000 asylum seekers are living in hotels across the country and struggling to access services, healthcare and employment opportunities.

The report found that despite a clear obligation on the State to assess each person within 30 days of seeking asylum to determine if they have special reception needs, there is currently no vulnerability assessment in place.

Meanwhile, there are 936 people seeking asylum living in emergency accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs, an increase from 196 in November 2018, and those living in emergency centres struggle to access support such as medical care or welfare support.

The report also found that 30% of the adult population of Direct Provision have been employed or self-employed but still face significant barriers to work.

CEO of the council Nick Henderson said the government has failed to keep its promises.