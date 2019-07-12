Theresa May opens up about Brexit, leaks, Maybots and regrets as she leaves No.10

Theresa May praised her husband Philip’s support Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Theresa May has said she will leave Number 10 with a mixture of pride and disappointment, as she admitted underestimating the “entrenched positions” in Parliament over Brexit. The Prime Minister conceded she could have talked to more colleagues to get her withdrawal deal through the Commons, and said if the future relationship had been negotiated alongside there would not have been the same issue with the Irish backstop. In an interview with the BBC ahead of her departure from Downing Street in less than two weeks, Mrs May was asked how she thought she would feel when she walks out of the door of Number 10 as PM for the last time. She said: “I think it’ll be a mixture of pride at having done the job. But also a degree of disappointment because there was more that I wanted to do.

Theresa May has few regrets on leaving No.10. Credit: PA

“I think we have achieved a lot over the last three years but whenever you come to the end of a premiership I think everybody will always feel that there is more that they wanted to do.” Mrs May, who has been plagued by the nickname Maybot throughout her premiership, also told the broadcaster she does not recognise herself in some of the descriptions people give of her. “Nobody likes to have descriptions of them that they don’t think are right but that’s what happens in politics. It doesn’t only happen to prime ministers. “Throughout a political life you have to be prepared for the fact that people will portray you in ways that you might not agree with.”

Mrs May was never everyone's cup of tea - crucially some members of her own Cabinet. Credit: PA

She said she had underestimated the unwillingness of some people in Parliament to compromise to deliver Brexit. “On the one hand some people who’d always campaigned for Brexit but didn’t vote for the deal because they had a particular vision of Brexit and they were sticking firmly to that vision. “On the other side people who said they didn’t want to leave with no deal but weren’t prepared to vote for a deal in order to make sure that what they wanted happened. “So I think that I underestimated the unwillingness of parts some people in Parliament to compromise.”

Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will inherit the keys to No.10 Credit: PA

Mrs May insisted she had negotiated a “good deal”, but said: “One could always look back and say ‘if I’d sat down and talked to people more often’.” And she said one of the issues with the negotiations was the sequencing, which meant the divorce was talked about before the future relationship. Mrs May said there was a “general feeling” – including for some in Europe – that had the whole package been negotiated at the same time “we wouldn’t have the same issue over the backstop”. “We’d have been looking at exactly what the future was as well as what the divorce was, what the break up was.” She also expressed her regret at “running a campaign that wasn’t really me” in the run up to the 2017 general election but said she did not regret calling the poll.

Gavin Williamson was dismissed by Mrs May over his alleged role in leaks over Huawei. Credit: PA