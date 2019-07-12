Tropical Storm Barry: Flooded Louisiana braces for 'dangerous situation'

Some houses in New Orleans are already damaged by storms but it's likely the worst is yet to come. Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Barry is bringing a "dangerous situation" to Louisiana, with residents of the already flooded state preparing for the worst. The storm - which could soon grow to become the season's first hurricane - is slowly making its way toward the state, bringing more than a foot and a half of rain to certain areas.

With heavy rain so common is Louisiana, many residents have alternative transport methods. Credit: AP

Residents, who are stockpiling supplies and bolstering defences at home, have been warned. "There are three ways that Louisiana can flood: storm surge, high rivers and rain," Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said. "We're going to have all three."

He warned of a dangerous combination with the already-high Mississippi River, which has been swelled by heavy rain and snowmelt upriver this spring. Louisiana is no stranger to devastation caused by severe weather: The state was all but destroyed when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, killing 1,800 people across America's south. In New Orleans, where days ago houses were damaged by a smaller storm, Barry's heavy rain and high-speed winds will be a severe test for the city's post-Katrina improved defences.

The city of New Orleans is already flooded and many residents are unprepared for what may come next. Credit: AP

Despite a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system, which includes more than 70 pump stations that remove floodwaters, the city mayor isn't confident the defences will cope. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the pumping system that drains the city's streets is working as designed but Barry could dump water faster than the pumps can move it. "We cannot pump our way out of the water levels and the water falls that are expected to hit the city of New Orleans," she warned, "be prepared to shelter."

Inmates at local jails have been enlisted to help residents prepare for the storm. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. As a result National Guard troops and rescue crews are stationed around the state with boats and high-water vehicles. Helicopters are also on standby, and supplies including drinking water and blankets are ready for distribution, the Guard said.

The National Guard is working round the clock to help protect the state. Credit: AP