Trump wishes UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch well following clash over leaked cables

Donald Trump has said he wishes Britain’s US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch well following his dramatic resignation in the wake of the leak of his diplomatic cables.

Sir Kim announced on Wednesday that he was quitting, saying his position had become "impossible" following a furious tirade from the president denouncing him as a "pompous fool" and a "very stupid guy".

Mr Trump had been enraged by Sir Kim’s leaked dispatches branding his administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional".