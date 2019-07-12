- ITV Report
Trump wishes UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch well following clash over leaked cables
Donald Trump has said he wishes Britain’s US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch well following his dramatic resignation in the wake of the leak of his diplomatic cables.
Sir Kim announced on Wednesday that he was quitting, saying his position had become "impossible" following a furious tirade from the president denouncing him as a "pompous fool" and a "very stupid guy".
Mr Trump had been enraged by Sir Kim’s leaked dispatches branding his administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional".
Speaking to reporters in Washington on Friday, Mr Trump said he had since learned that Sir Kim had also said "some very good things" about him.
"I wish the British ambassador well. Some people just told me – too bad – they said he actually said some very good things about me," he said.
"I guess I quoted (Republican Senator) Lindsey Graham today. He said some things that were pretty nice from the British ambassador.
"I wish the British ambassador well but they have got to stop their leaking problems there just like they have to stop them in our country."