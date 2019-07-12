UK bidding to take communications lead on proposed moon space station

The UK is hoping to provide essential communication between the moon and scientists on Earth as multinational plans to build a new space station around the moon get under way. The UK Space Agency is bidding for a slice of key activity on the proposed Lunar Orbital Platform – Gateway, a future outpost intended to serve as a laboratory and short-term accommodation post for astronauts exploring the moon. In November, the next round of funding decisions will be determined by the European Space Agency (ESA) of which the UK is a member.

Guildford-based SSTL, a manufacturer of small satellites, is being supported by the UK Space Agency in its bid to be the technology provider for communications, allowing astronauts and rovers on the moon to send data back and forth between the moon, the space station, and Earth. Sue Horne, head of space exploration at the UK Space Agency, said it was not only bidding for communication but also the refuelling features of the joint effort. “Europe – hopefully, if we get sufficient subscriptions – will be building the habitation module and the service module,” she told the PA news agency. “In the UK, we would like to do the communications system and the refuelling element but there will be a lot of competition for the refuelling element.

Credit: PA Graphics