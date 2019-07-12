UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’

Potential Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to end “unfair” prosecutions of veterans who served in Northern Ireland. The Tory leadership contender has joined rival Jeremy Hunt in backing a public campaign supporting UK soldiers who served during the Troubles. Mr Johnson, speaking from his campaign headquarters on Thursday, also reportedly promised to appoint a Veterans Minister if he is chosen to lead Britain.

Boris Johnson will reportedly appoint a veteran affairs minister Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

“We need to end unfair trials of people who served their Queen and country when no new evidence has been produced, and when the accusations have already been exhaustively questioned in court. We must protect people against unfair prosecutions. And I will,” he told the Sun. “I totally support the principle of cross-Government work to secure world-class care and support for veterans,” he added. “There will be a minister with particular responsibilities for veterans in Cabinet.” A number of Northern Ireland veterans are facing charges, including Soldier F, who has been charged in relation to the killings of two protesters on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

On Monday Tory former defence minister Mark Francois said investigations into veterans who served in Northern Ireland are “a deep insult”. Speaking in the Commons, Mr Francois said: “One group of veterans who undoubtedly deserve our respect are the veterans of Northern Ireland who served for years on Operation Banner to uphold the rule of law against the IRA. “Yet some of them now face subsequent investigations 50 years on, even including Chelsea Pensioners, while the IRA are scot-free with letters of comfort from Tony Blair. “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that, as some have recently suggested, to quote ‘treat both sides the same’ is not only patently ludicrous but a deep insult to those veterans without whose courage there never would have been a Good Friday Agreement in the first place?”

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has been called to enact legal protections for soldiers Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA