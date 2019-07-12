UK Weather Forecast: A largely dry night, with clear spells for most.

This Evening and Tonight:Daytime showers slowly fading leaving a generally dry night with clear spells for most. Some low cloud affecting the far north of Scotland and North Sea coastal areas. Still quite a warm and humid night in the south and east.

Saturday:Largely dry with sunny spells for most. Cloudier at times down North Sea coasts. Some scattered showers mainly over hills of Scotland and northern England. Feeling warm in the sunshine.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Largely dry with sunny spells Sunday and Monday. Low cloud drifting in off North Sea overnight. Heavy thundery showers in north and west on Tuesday. Still dry in the southeast.