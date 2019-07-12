UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells for most, showers in the north and east.

Today:Widespread warm sunny spells are expected, especially in the south. Heavy showers are likely across southeast Scotland and northeast England, and to a lesser extent, eastern England. Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudier with some light rain.

Tonight:Warm sunshine will continue well into the evening, but showers will persist in parts of northeast England and southeast Scotland. Showers will ease eventually, leaving a mild and cloudy night.

Saturday:Warm sunshine will be widespread, though with more cloud at times, especially near English North Sea coasts. The odd shower is possible, most likely on the Pennines or Scottish mountains.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Most places will stay dry, bright and warm, especially in the west. Eastern cloud may be slow to clear. On Tuesday, heavy showers may break out in some western parts.