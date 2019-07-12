- ITV Report
Wimbledon semi-finalist supposed to be in Ibiza brings his stag do to SW19
Wimbledon semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut didn't envisage spending the day of his stag do at the All England Club, but that's what exactly the world number 22 did.
The Spanish tennis player was supposed to be sunning himself by a pool in Ibiza on Friday, but instead he took on Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.
Agut booked his stag party prior to this year's Grand Slam and didn't think he would make it so far into the tournament.
Instead of jetting off to the Spanish island with his friends, they decided to make the trip to SW19.
Agut's friends were be in the crowds along with thousands of others for his lose against the Serbian Grand Slam Champion. Prior to the match, one of Agut's friends, who flew in from Ibiza to watch him on Centre Court, told ITV News: "We are going to see the match. Hopefully he's going to win but I think it will be tough.
"Time will tell."
When asked if Wimbledon was different to Ibiza, he said: "That's true. But I think that it's better to be here in London watching this game with the three best tennis players in history, so time will tell."
Another friend admitted he was "very excited", but when asked if Wimbledon was better than Ibiza, laughed as he said "no, Ibiza is better!"
While Agut's friends were hoping he could have defied the odds and make it into the Grand Slam final, at least he'll be able to catch a quick flight over to drown his sorrows on the party island.