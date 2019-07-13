15-year-old boy stabbed in London amid slew of knife crime incidents

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the latest in a spate of violent attacks.

Officers were called to Ripley Road in Canning Town at around 8pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The force said that “officers await an assessment of his condition” and no arrests have been made.

It comes after another teenager, who was stabbed to death in Brighton Road in Croydon, south London, at 9.10pm on Thursday was named as Kye Manning.

Mr Manning, 19, died at the scene at 9.50pm, Scotland Yard said.