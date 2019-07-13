Briton among 26 killed in terror attack on Somalia hotel

At least 40 people were injured in 14-hour siege in the city of Kismayo. The targeted hotel is known to be frequented by politicians and lawmakers.

At least four al-Shabab assailants attacked the Asasey Hotel on Friday evening, which started with a suicide car bomb outside the entrance gate with gunmen making their way inside the building.

A Briton is among 26 people killed after terrorists raided a hotel in southern Somali.

Islamic extremists al-Shabab, which is allied with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the brutal attack.

The terror group often uses car bombs to infiltrate heavily fortified targets like the hotel in Kismayo, which has been relatively quiet in recent years.

Among those dead include Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman.

Omar Suleiman, a Texas-based imam who knew the victim, wrote on social media: "I'm absolutely devastated by the news of the death of our dear sister Hodan Nalayeh and her husband in a terrorist attack in Somalia today. What a loss to us.

"Her beautiful spirit shined through her work and the way she treated people."