Jeremy Corbyn breaks silence on Panorama anti-Semitism investigation saying there were 'many inaccuracies'

Jeremy Corbyn attacked the BBC Panorama investigation as 'pre-determined'. Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has broken his silence over the BBC Panorama anti-Semitism investigation into his party saying there were "many, many, inaccuracies" in the programme. Mr Corbyn said the programme adopted a "pre-determined position" before it was aired earlier this week. Directly addressing the expose for the first time during a visit to the Durham Miners' Gala, Mr Corbyn said: "We've made very clear what our processes are. "Our party members do have the right to be heard if they're accused of anything and our party staff have a right to be supported and they are supported."

Jeremy Corbyn met supporters at the rally for miners in Durham. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn was asked whether he will publish Labour's response to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) inquiry into allegations of anti-Semitism within the party but said the investigation had not happened yet. The Labour leader said he will fully cooperate with the EHRC. "Anti-Semitism is a poison, it is vile, it is wrong," he said. "It is a poison in our society and any other society." He added: "It is not acceptable in any form." Mr Corbyn said anyone in the party who commits any act of anti-Semitism faces withdrawal of membership or expulsion and "that we have done". He said: "We investigate every case that comes up. "It's less than 0.1% of our membership that have ever been involved in any accusation, never mind any resolution of the issue." He said: "We are processing them in a timely manner and I believe that anyone looking at our process will say actually this is a robust process and maybe we'll invite other political parties to adopt the same diligence that we have adopted."

Tom Watson has come under fire for his criticism of Jennie Formby. Credit: PA