Jonathan Agnew to read Tube announcements ahead of Cricket World Cup final

Cricket fans heading to the World Cup final will be greeted by Tube announcements from BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew this weekend. The broadcasts will be relayed to fans at St John’s Wood as they head to the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. The match between England and New Zealand will take place at Lord’s, five minutes’ walk from the station.

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy on display at Lord’s Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Agnew, known as “Aggers” by fans, said: “It was great fun spending time in the control room and meeting the wonderful TfL staff who help us travel on the underground system day in, day out. “I accidentally played one of my announcements out over the Tannoy, which was a bit embarrassing – but I think I got away with it!” The announcements include basic tips for travellers making their way to the game, including sound advice to those with headwear: “For some reason St John’s Wood is a very windy station so hold on to your hats.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.