Kate and Meghan to attend Wimbledon final as Serena Williams bids to make Grand Slam history

Kate and Meghan will be at today's Wimbledon final. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess the Cambridge will be at Saturday's Wimbledon final, as Serena Williams looks to secure her 24th Grand Slam title. Meghan will be cheering on her close friend from the Royal Box, with Serena Williams attending her wedding to Prince Harry last summer. It will be the second trip to Wimbledon for both women – Kate made a trip to Court 14 to watch the UK’s Harriet Dart, before heading to Centre Court to watch Roger Federer in action.

Meghan’s visit caused controversy after her royal protection officers told spectators not to take pictures of her while watching Williams on Court One because she was there “in a private capacity”. She and two friends were pictured with rows of empty seats.

The Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

If the American wins against Romania's Simona Halep, it will tie her for the most women's Grand Slam titles in history. When asked about the negative press, Williams said she never reads anything about Meghan in the news. “She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there,” Williams said. “That’s all I want to be to her.” Williams is just one match away from equalling the women’s record for the most grand slam wins. The seven-time Wimbledon winner has a total of 23 grand slams under her belt – just one away from Australian player Margaret Court’s record of 24 which has stood since the 1970s.

Serena Williams will play in the final Credit: Adam Davy/PA

An outing to Wimbledon could become an annual fixture for Meghan and Kate – they both watched last year’s women’s final between Williams and Angelique Kerber. A spokesman for the Met Office said the duchesses ran the risk of some wet weather.

Serena Williams was in attendance at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry last year. Credit: AP