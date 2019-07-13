Man arrested after pair found stabbed to death in south-west London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found stabbed to death at a home in south-west London. The victims, a man aged in his 60s and a woman aged in her 70s, were discovered inside a house in Redfern Avenue, Whitton on Friday morning. The force said they were called to the property at 9.41am and a 31-year-old man was arrested in Slough on suspicion of murder at around 3pm.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A neighbour said he found the pair dead in their bedroom, which was “covered in blood”. Sanaulhaq Khan-Tokhi, 49, told how the woman was lying in bed and the man’s body was on the floor. He had been alerted to their deaths by a man and woman screaming outside the home after they had found the bodies inside and, once he had comforted the pair, he went in to investigate for himself before calling the police. Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she heard a woman shouting “murder, murder” in the street at around the same time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The victims have not been formally identified but officers believe they know the names of the pair and their relatives are being supported by family liaison officers, Scotland Yard said. Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course and a crime scene remains in place as inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances, the force said. Chief Superintendent Sally Benatar said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims. “I want to reassure members of the community that this was an isolated incident.

The pair’s bodies were discovered on Friday morning Credit: Tom Horton/PA