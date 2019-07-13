Mostly dry with some clear spells tonight. A little cooler

This Evening and Tonight: Daytime showers fading, albeit quite slowly, with perhaps some showery rain across east and southeastern parts of England overnight. Some clear spells elsewhere, but with some low cloud drifting in off the North Sea into eastern, southern and central parts.

Sunday: Mostly dry with variable cloud and warm sunny spells for most. The best of the sunshine in the north and west. Perhaps a few isolated showers in the southwest.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Fine, dry and warm across most parts of the UK at first. Turning increasingly unsettled towards midweek, mainly in the north and west with heavy showers. Driest in the southeast.