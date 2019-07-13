Royal Collection turns to Hollywood for illusion exhibition in Palace ballroom

Royal Collection curators turned to a special effects team in LA to recreate the illusion of a 19th-century ball in the palace ballroom.

A Hollywood-based production company has had a hand in the Buckingham Palace summer opening this year.

Using a Victorian illusion technique known as Pepper’s Ghost, and with projections around the room, visitors will be able to imagine the ballroom as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert would have known it.

Images of eight dancers will appear beyond a screen in the vast room, dancing a waltz to the sounds of La Traviata, on a three-minute loop.

Co-curator Dr Amanda Foreman told PA: “We’ve entered a whole new age of being able to explore and experience history and that’s a huge part of what’s going on with this exhibition.”

She added: “I wanted to be able to bring in modern technology to show what the original ballroom looked like and to make it an immersive experience.”

The US-based company, which the Royal Collection said cannot be named in line with royal household policy, has expertise in virtual reality, and provides media production for television, movies and VR.

Auditions were held in LA, with more than 500 dancers trying out for the roles at the royal casting session, with the chosen ones being filmed in front of a green screen in California.