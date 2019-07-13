Simona Halep demolishes Serena Williams to win Wimbledon crown

Simona Halep kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish for the winner. Credit: PA

Simona Halep dismissed the challenge of Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first Wimbledon crown. The Romanian dominated Williams from the outset and ran out an easy winner, 6-2, 6-2, and go home with £2.35 million. In the process, she denied the 37-year-old American a 24th Grand Slam title.

Simona Halep won her second Grand Slam. Credit: PA

In front of a packed and stunned Centre Court, Halep dismantled Williams in two ruthless sets to claim her second Grand Slam title, following her maiden win at the French Open. Not even the support of Williams' good friend, the Duchess of Sussex, could change her fortunes as she struggled to gain a foothold in the game. Try as she might, Williams just could not stem the relentless march of the 27-year-old on the other side of the net and the match was over in just 56 minutes. "She played out of her mind," Williams said on BBC afterwards. "I was like a deer in headlights."

Williams shouts in anger as she struggles to get a foothold in the match. Credit: PA