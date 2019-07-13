TV presenter and YouTube star and Emily Hartridge dies 'in electric scooter accident'

A statement posted on her Instagram account on Saturday confirmed her death.

Stars including Davina McCall have paid tribute to Ms Hartridge, who reportedly died in an electric scooter crash.

Television presenter and Youtuber Emily Hartridge has died following an accident.

The message to her 44,000 followers said: “Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once.

“Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.

“We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten.

“She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person xxx.”

In a comment below the statement, presenter Davina McCall wrote: “My heart goes out to Emily’s family and friends.

"Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers.”