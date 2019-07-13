UK weather: Temperatures to hit mid-20Cs as Britain basks in sunny spells

Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells, with the best of the sunshine being in the south. It will be cloudier at times along North Sea coasts and also the far northwest of Scotland.

Some scattered showers are possible, these mainly over the hills of Scotland and northern England, but these will be lighter than on previous days.

Feeling warm in the sunshine with a high of 26 Celsius (79F), but it will feel cooler along eastern coasts and under the cloud.