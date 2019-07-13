What the papers say – July 13

Warships, the fallout from leaked diplomatic cables and Ed Sheeran’s social anxiety lead Saturday’s papers. Britain has sent a second warship to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, according to the Independent.

Scotland Yard has threatened to prosecute anyone who leaks official diplomatic cables, the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian report, in the wake of Sir Kim Darroch’s resignation as Ambassador to the US.

Boris Johnson has described further delaying Brexit as “insane”, according to the Daily Express.



The Times says ministers will introduce official guidance on how many hours sleep people should get per night.

Blind people have had their sight “restored” by doctors sending video images directly to their brains, the Daily Mail reports.

The fatal train-stabbing of Lee Pomeroy and Ed Sheeran’s social anxiety lead The Sun.

The Financial Times leads with Thomas Cook’s potential takeover by Chinese company Fosun.

The Duke of York partied with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the latter’s release from prison, the Daily Mirror reports.