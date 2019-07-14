Gina Miller threatens legal action if Parliament is bypassed for no-deal Brexit

Gina Miller’s legal team has written to Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

Any future attempt by a Boris Johnson-led Government to “bypass” Parliament to pursue a no-deal Brexit “would be beyond a prime minister’s powers”, campaigner Gina Miller has said. Businesswoman Ms Miller announced she and her legal team had written to Mr Johnson arguing any move to prorogue Parliament “would be an abuse of his powers” and would result in legal action. Ms Miller previously went to court and won the right for Parliament to give its consent ahead of Government triggering Article 50 to begin the Brexit process.

Boris Johnson has been warned by Gina Miller. Credit: PA

She revealed that a letter from her legal team that went to Tory leadership contender Mr Johnson on Thursday “was to say that if he became prime minister that we believe that that would be beyond his powers, and also relying on the judgment in my case in 2017 where the Supreme Court expressly said that Parliament could not be bypassed”. Speaking about the prospect of prorogation of Parliament on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, hosted by Niall Paterson, she said: “We think that it’s beyond the Prime Minister’s powers because parliamentary sovereignty is actually the jewel in the constitutional crown and to bypass and to close the doors of Parliament, we feel from the advice and the… case law we’ve looked at, that that would be beyond a prime minister’s powers, it would be an abuse of his powers to close Parliament, to get through or to not get through, to limit the voice of the representatives that we all elect.”

A timeline for leaving the European Union on October 31. Credit: PA