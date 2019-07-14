Gulf Coast drenched as Storm Barry makes landfall

Roads have been flooded and people forced onto rooftops as Storm Barry dumped heavy rains on Louisiana. Barry had been deemed a Category 1 hurricane but weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall at Intracoastal City, about 160 miles west of New Orleans. There were fears the rainfall would test the levees and pumps that were bolstered after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain Credit: Matthew Hinton/AP

“This storm still has a long way to go before it leaves this state,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Saturday night. “Don’t let your guard down.” By early Saturday evening, New Orleans had been spared the worst effects, receiving only light showers and gusty winds.

Todd Hoffpauir stands in front of empty shelves at his at his Morgan City donut shop Credit: Rogelio V Solis/AP

A National Weather Service forecaster said the city may escape with only five to 10 centimetres of rain. But officials warned that Barry could still cause disastrous flooding across a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast and drop up to 50 centimetres into Sunday across other parts of Louisiana. Forecasts showed the storm on a path towards Chicago that would swell the Mississippi River basin with water that must eventually flow south again. The Coast Guard rescued a dozen people from flooded areas of Terrebonne Parish, south of New Orleans, some of them from rooftops, a spokeswoman said. The people included a 77-year-old man who called for help because he had about 1.2 metres of water in his home.

Aimee Cutter, the owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain Credit: Matthew Hinton/AP