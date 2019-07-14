Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Beyonce and Jay-Z for a star-studded night out at the European premiere of The Lion King. The famous couples greeted each other warmly, with Meghan and Beyonce sharing a hug.

Meghan held the singer’s hand affectionately, with Beyonce saying: “We love you guys.” The couples appeared to chat about their children, with Jay-Z telling new father Harry: “Always find some time for yourself.”

Disney’s photorealistic computer-animated remake of the beloved 1994 classic boasts a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover as king-in-waiting Simba and Beyonce voicing his love interest Nala. Former actress Meghan, who is on maternity leave following the birth of son Archie, spent time meeting the waiting public as she arrived with her husband in London’s Leicester Square.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive Credit: Niklas Halle’n/PA

The royal couple walked the yellow carpet to the tune of Can You Feel The Love Tonight. The duchess wore a black dress and heels with her hair swept up. Harry and Meghan chatted with a dazzling array of stars including Beyonce, Sir Elton John, Seth Rogen and Pharrell Williams.

Stars of the new Lion King movie Credit: Ian West/PA

As Meghan chatted with Beyonce and Jay-Z, the rapper could be heard saying “congrats” while his wife said “baby, so beautiful”. Beyonce also told the duchess: “We love you guys.” It is believed to be the first time the two couples have met.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Beyonce and Jay-Z Credit: Niklas Halle’n/PA

Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks and appeared to mention that the American couple were a busy pair. The singer appeared to answer: “A little bit. No more busy than you guys.” Meanwhile, Harry complimented Pharrell on his outfit, describing his black shorts, white socks and black shoes combination as “strong”.

Pharrell Williams Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA