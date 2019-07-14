Hong Kong police clash violently with protesters amid rising tensions

Police in Hong Kong clashed with protesters as they broke up a demonstration by thousands of people demanding the resignation of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's chief executive and an investigation into complaints of police violence.

The protest, that began at about 3pm local time in the northern district of Sha Tin, was peaceful throughout most of the day, but some scuffles broke out after nightfall, when police with helmets and shields started clearing streets.

Hundreds of protesters, many wearing helmets and surgical masks, retreated into a shopping complex, where some threw umbrellas and water bottles at police.

Police appeared to arrest some people, but reporters at the scene could not see how many.

The violence wound down toward midnight as the remaining protesters left the area.