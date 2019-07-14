- ITV Report
In Pictures: Paris on parade for Bastille Day celebrations
French President Emmanuel Macron has led the annual Bastille Day celebrations as crowds packed the streets of Paris for the annual parade.
The day is a national holiday in France.
This year’s event showcased European defence co-operation and flags of the 10 countries of the European Intervention Initiative, a joint military pact created last year, headed Sunday’s parade down the Champs Elysees.
The display included more than 4,000 armed forces, 69 planes and 39 helicopters – but the biggest crowd-pleaser was a French soldier rocketing through the air on a flyboard device, the invention of French former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata.
Macron was joined at Sunday's ceremony by European leaders including Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany..
- What is Bastille Day?
Bastille Day is a French national holiday, which marks the storming of the Bastille in the 1700s, and is known as La Fête Nationale Française in France.
Similarly to Independence Day - every July 4 - in the United States, the date marks the beginning of republican democracy and the end of tyrannical rule.
In the 18th century, France was in deep economic and political crisis and people were unhappy with King Louis XVI's reign, which was dominated with food shortages and high taxes.
The Bastille was a medieval fortress and prison, which held many political dissidents, and had become a symbol of oppression and injustice in Paris.
On July 14, 1789, an angry mob stormed the Bastille and released the prisoners - of which there were just seven at the time - before stealing the weapons stored inside.
The invasion was significant at the time because it proved to revolutionaries that the King had little control over his armed forces and undermined his power.
It was the beginning of what later became known as the French Revolution and the monarchy was eventually overthrown.