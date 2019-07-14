India aborts moon mission launch over ‘technical glitch’

India has called off the launch of a moon mission to explore the lunar south pole, less than an hour before take-off.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was called off when a "technical snag" was observed in the 640-ton launch-vehicle system.

The countdown abruptly stopped at T-56 minutes, 24 seconds, and Indian Space Research Organisation spokesman BR Guruprasad said the agency would announce a revised launch date soon.

Chandrayaan, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, is designed for a soft landing on the far side of the moon and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous Indian space mission.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to show off the country’s security and technology prowess.

If India did manage the soft landing, it would be only the fourth to do so after the US, Russia and China.

Dr. K. Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, said at a news conference last week that the around $140-million Chandrayaan-2 mission was the nation's "most prestigious" to date, in part due to the technical complexities of soft landing on the lunar surface an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes."