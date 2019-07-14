Kate makes third visit to Wimbledon to watch men’s final with William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in the crowd as Roger Federer makes a bid for a record extending ninth Wimbledon title. William and Kate will be in the royal box on Centre Court on Sunday for the Swiss great’s match against defending champion Novak Djokovic. The duchess, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, will be making her third visit to the championships in SW19 this year.

Roger Federer is eyeing his ninth Wimbledon crown Credit: Adam Davy/PA

On Saturday, she sat alongside her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex to watch Serena Williams crash to a straight sets defeat against Simona Halep in the women’s final. Halep, who previously shared her hopes of seeing Kate in the royal box, said it was an “honour” and “an extra boost” to play in front of the duchesses. Kate was among the first people to congratulate the Romanian as she left the court to celebrate her maiden Wimbledon title. Earlier in the tournament, Kate enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the club and made the rare move of watching a game on one of its outside courts.

Kate, left, watched the women’s final alongside Meghan Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Her visits have included meeting British players past and present, junior competitors and the project managers behind the recently redeveloped Number One Court. The duchess also received a few gardening tips from Marion Regan, one of the owners of Hugh Lowe Farms which has supplied the famous Wimbledon strawberries for more than 25 years. Last week, Federer revealed he had recently played tennis with Kate’s son Prince George, with the 20-time grand slam winner describing the young royal as a “cute boy” who had “good” technique.

