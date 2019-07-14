Labour wrong to attack anti-Semitism whistleblowers, says Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry said it wasn't right for the Labour party to attack anti-Semitism whistleblowers. Credit: BBC

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has said it was wrong for Labour “go for” former officials who blew the whistle on anti-Semitism in the party. Ms Thornberry said they should be addressing the issues raised in last week’s BBC Panorama programme, rather than attacking ex-staff who spoke out about what was happening in the party. Labour continues to complain about the documentary, which claimed that senior figures – including Jeremy Corbyn’s communications chief Seumas Milne and general secretary Jennie Formby – had interfered in anti-Semitism investigations.

Jeremy Corbyn said the Panorama documentary contained 'many, many inaccuracies.' Credit: PA

Addressing the Durham Miners’ Gala on Saturday, Mr Corbyn said the documentary had contained “many, many inaccuracies”. However, in an interview with BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Ms Thornberry said the party needs to face up to the fact that it still has a problem with anti-Semitism. “I think that we shouldn’t be going for the messengers, we should be looking at the message. I think that is what is important,” she said. “Nobody can pretend that there isn’t an ongoing problem within the Labour Party about anti-Semitism, about our processes for dealing with it.”

However, shadow chancellor John McDonnell insisted the problem was being dealt with, with new systems put in place. “There’s always lessons to be learnt, but I think the way Jennie Formby, our general secretary, has operated, implemented the measures, is getting on top of this,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One. Ms Thornberry also criticised deputy leader Tom Watson for attacking Ms Formby while she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I wish he wasn’t attacking somebody who is going through chemotherapy. I think that is a mistake,” she said. “She is the general secretary of the Labour Party but we know that she is very ill. I think it is completely inappropriate to personalise this.” Her comments followed a bitter tirade from Unite union general secretary Len McCluskey, who said Mr Watson “and his pals” should "well be ashamed of yourselves”. To cheers from the crowd at Durham Racecourse, he declared: “Jennie, our message to you is that the Durham Miners’ Gala stands with you.”

Len McCluskey used his address at the Durham Miners’ Gala to criticise Tom Watson. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA