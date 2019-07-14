Man, 25, charged with stabbing murder of pregnant woman and baby’s manslaughter

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of heavily pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle and the manslaughter of her baby son Riley, Scotland Yard has said.

Ms Fauvrelle was eight months’ pregnant when she was killed in the bedroom of her home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, London, in the early hours of June 29.

The 26-year-old’s baby son – who was named Riley by family members after he was delivered by paramedics – died in hospital on July 3.