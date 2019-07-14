Nine dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden

A small plane carrying parachutists has crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff, killing all nine people on board.

The accident took place a little after 2pm local time on Storsandskar island.

Swedish media quoted witnesses reporting that some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.

Swedish airport authority Swedavia said the crashed aircraft was a GippsAero GA8 Airvan, an Australian-made single-engine plane popular with parachutists, that took off from Umea Airport.