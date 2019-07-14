No-deal Brexit will leave UK ‘at mercy of French’ warns Hammond

A no-deal Brexit could leave the next prime minister at the mercy of French president Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned.

Mr Hammond said the French would be able to “dial up” or “dial down” at will the queues for goods going into the port of Calais.

He said Paris would be able to exploit the Channel crossing to exert pressure in the same way that the Spanish had used the border with Gibraltar.

Despite spending more than £4 billion on Brexit preparations, Mr Hammond told a BBC Panorama special there would be a limit to the amount of influence the Government could exert in the event of no-deal.