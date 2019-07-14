Second arrest after shooting at house owned by comedian Russell Kane of man convicted over UK's biggest cash robbery

Police investigating a shooting at a house owned by comedian Russell Kane have made a second arrest.

The man who was shot was named locally as Paul Allen, a cage fighter convicted for his part in planning Britain’s biggest cash robbery.

A witness claimed 41-year-old Allen was shot in the throat during the incident, in which the attacker was said to have appeared at the back of the property in a car at around 11pm on July 11, before firing at the home six times.

Armed officers, along with medics, were called to the scene in Malvern Drive, Woodford Green, north-east London, and the victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Scotland Yard said he remains in a critical condition as they announced a second arrest.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences, and remains in custody.

A man, aged in his fifties, was arrested on the same day on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences, and has since been bailed to return on a date in mid-August.

Police said officers continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry and appealed for witnesses to come forward.