Two of Egypt's oldest pyramids reopened to tourists for first time in more than 50 years

Egypt has opened two of its earliest pyramids to visitors for the first time since 1965.

Located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) south of the capital Cairo, the ceremony in Giza on Saturday was attended by Egyptian officials and foreign diplomats.

The Dahshur necropolis area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including Sneferu's Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid.

The Bent Pyramid is considered a transition phase in pyramid construction, which comes between step pyramids and complete pyramids.