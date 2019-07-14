UK Weather Forecast: Dry for most on Monday with warm sunny spells.

Tonight: Mostly dry with variable cloud and clear spells, these mainly in the west where it will feel chilly with a few fog patches possible. Isolated light showers along eastern coasts.

Monday: Fine and dry with early cloud in the east breaking up to give sunny spells for most. Isolated showers possible in the west and feeling warm in the sunshine.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Some heavy showers in the northwest on Tuesday, extending to other areas through midweek. Driest in the southeast. Warm at first, but cooling down on Thursday.