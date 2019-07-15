Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt make no-deal Brexit probable - Robert Peston

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson went head-to-head for the final time before the election winner is announced. Credit: PA

With just a week to go before the result is announced of the election to choose the new Tory leader - and our new PM - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are shape-shifting into each other. On Brexit Hunt is adopting more and more of Johnson's rhetoric about the need to keep open the option of a no-deal Brexit. And in tonight's Sun debate, both of them made a new commitment that makes no deal the most likely outcome - they both said they wanted to scrap the so-called backstop, the mechanism for keeping open the border on the island of Ireland. Johnson said that putting a time limit on the backstop, or acquiring a unilateral right for the UK to withdraw from the backstop, would no longer be an acceptable reform. The backstop had to go altogether.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to fail in his attempt to become Tory Party leader. Credit: PA

Hunt concurred. Most EU leaders will see that shift as the official moment the Tory party became the no-deal party - because EU leaders have consistently said the backstop cannot and will not be dumped. What was also striking was that Johnson abandoned his vow never to criticise the president of the US. He resisted the invitation from the Sun's political editor Tom Newton-Dunn to call Trump a racist but did say it was "totally unacceptable in a modern multinational country" for Trump to call on four women Democrats - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar - to "go back" to their "countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".

Key moments from Johnson and Hunt's final clash:

Hunt had attacked Trump in more-or-less the same way, for what has been widely seen as a deliberately inflammatory paraphrase of the "immigrants go home" slur. And unlike when Hunt laid into Trump in ITV's debate last week - over the American president's personal attack on Theresa May - this time Johnson was shoulder to shoulder with him. As I understand it, some of Johnson's closest advisers fear he had been damaged by being seen to kowtow to Trump - though not so damaged as to cost him the leadership election. There are two consequences of this convergence between the two, on Brexit and Trump.

From left to right: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Credit: AP