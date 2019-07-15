Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to face off for final time in race for No 10

Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will go head to head for what is expected to be the final time as the race for No 10 enters its closing stages. The two men will take part in a debate, hosted by The Sun and talkRadio, in front of a live studio audience in London on Monday in what could be the last chance to change the course of the battle to succeed Theresa May. Mr Johnson remains the clear favourite to enter Downing Street on July 24 but supporters of Mr Hunt believe that he is gaining ground.

Boris Johnson was criticised after the last debate for failing to support Britain’s ambassador to the US Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

It had been thought that most of the ballot papers from the party’s 180,000 grassroots members would have been returned by this stage of the contest. However reports suggest the votes have been coming in more slowly than expected, suggesting many members have been keen to see how the two candidates perform in the campaign before making up their minds. The last encounter, in an ITV debate last week, was a spiky affair dominated by the fallout from the leak of the diplomatic dispatches of Britain’s ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch criticising Donald Trump’s White House as “dysfunctional” and “inept”. The following day Sir Kim resigned amid accusations that Mr Johnson’s lack of support for him in the debate – in contrast to Mr Hunt’s strong backing – had made his position impossible. The former foreign secretary was angrily denounced by MPs and senior civil servants with claims he had effectively thrown Sir Kim “under the bus”.

Jeremy Hunt is hoping to make up ground on his rival for No 10 Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA